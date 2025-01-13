Publicis Groupe appoints Suhalia Hobba as global client partner of transformation for APAC

Publicis Groupe has appointed Suhalia Hobba as its global client partner of transformation for APAC. Based in Singapore, Hobba will report to Publicis Groupe APAC CEO Jane Lin-Baden.

Hobba will be responsible for leadership and transformation of the groupe’s key global clients in APAC. She will collaborate with capability leads and in-market champions to develop strategic approaches and deploy transformation solutions across key clients in service of their growth agenda.

This includes integration and adoption of Publicis Groupe’s AI technologies with tangible impact in line with the dynamic APAC landscape.

Having relocated from Los Angeles to Singapore, Hobba joins Publicis Groupe after a 25-year career as a global media executive that spanned agency leadership, ad tech sales, and client-side transformation. Recognised for her strategic vision and valued for her expertise in bridging perspectives to drive meaningful change, Hobba has held roles at organisations such as Amazon, Yahoo, Omnicom and IPG.

Most recently, Hobba served as chief media officer at OMD USA, where she led the agency's media practice, connecting media, content, and commerce to accelerate growth for clients. Prior to that, she was the global head of digital’s in-house agency, MODE, where she built capabilities from the ground up, focusing on programmatic and paid social media activation.

“I’m thrilled to join Publicis Groupe at a time when its investment in AI and innovation is leading the way in transformation. By harnessing strategic vision in combination with technology and AI, we can deliver meaningful impact for our clients. I look forward to working with the teams across the region to dive deep into our clients’ businesses, uncover opportunities, and help them accelerate growth and scale,” said Hobba.