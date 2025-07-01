            

Nikita Bier joins X as Head of Product

Bier co-founded tbh, the teen polling app acquired by Facebook in 2017, and later Gas, which went viral with younger audiences on the back of anonymous social interaction.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 9:43 AM
Since early 2024, Bier has been quietly working at xAI, Musk’s AI venture, where he helped integrate AI tools into X’s user experience, including Grok-enhanced features and context-rich timelines.

Nikita Bier, the viral app entrepreneur behind tbh and Gas, is stepping into the spotlight again as the new Head of Product at X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. His appointment signals a bold bet by Elon Musk on culture-native, Gen Z-focused innovation to steer X’s next product chapter.

Bier confirmed the news with a post on X, writing, “I've officially posted my way to the top... X is the most important social network in the world... it's where internet culture originates.” A long-time user and advocate of the platform, Bier called the platform transformational to his own life — personally and professionally.

A product visionary with a track record in building sticky, emotionally resonant platforms, Bier co-founded tbh, the teen polling app acquired by Facebook in 2017, and later Gas, which went viral with younger audiences on the back of anonymous social interaction. Both apps were lauded for their positive tone, a sharp contrast to much of traditional social media.

Since early 2024, Bier has been quietly working at xAI, Musk’s AI venture, where he helped integrate AI tools into X’s user experience, including Grok-enhanced features and context-rich timelines.

His elevation to Head of Product comes as Musk doubles down on AI-driven content discovery and hyper-personalized feeds, aiming to make X not just a social network but an AI-powered cultural engine. Bier’s deep product instincts, Gen Z credibility and builder mindset make him a strategic fit for a platform in transition.

With over 12 years of building consumer-first, viral apps, Bier now finds himself at the helm of one of the internet’s most influential platforms, tasked with reinventing how users engage with news, culture and each other in an AI-native world.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 9:43 AM

