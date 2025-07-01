            
adidas India names Vijay Chauhan as General Manager amid leadership transition

Vijay Chauhan succeeds Neelendra Singh, who exits after a 20-year career with the brand, credited with elevating cricket into a defining category for adidas India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 9:14 AM
Vijay Chauhan joins from American eagle Outfitters, where he was the senior vice president - international. He began his career at Lacoste as a product manager, and then worked as a consultant at KSA Technopark.

adidas has appointed Vijay Chauhan as the new general manager for its India operations, effective August 2025, as the sportswear giant looks to deepen its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Chauhan, who brings more than 25 years of global retail and apparel experience, returns to adidas after holding leadership roles across Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and Thailand. He most recently served at American Eagle Outfitters Inc., adding to a career that began at Lacoste and included a stint in consulting at KSA Technopak.

He succeeds Neelendra Singh, who is stepping down after a two-decade tenure with adidas. Singh is credited with building cricket into a cornerstone of the brand’s India portfolio and transforming jersey culture in the country, a market where adidas has been expanding its performance and lifestyle categories.

Singh began his career at Shoppers Stop and held positions at Arcus and Orange before joining adidas as regional manager for Western India, setting the foundation for his rise within the company.

The leadership change comes as adidas faces intensifying competition in India’s sportswear segment, with global rivals and local brands vying for a share of the rapidly growing market.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 8:28 AM

