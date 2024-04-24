PVR Inox starts ad-free movies amid decrease in theatre footfall

PVR Inox is offering ad-free movies just like a streaming platform to combat the decline in footfall in cinemas, reported Moneycontrol.

Big Bollywood films too have failed to perform optimally in the last three months, resulting in poor box office collections which has affected the theatre business.

PVR Inox is looking to add extra shows by reducing the length of ads slots before movies from 35 minutes to 10 minutes.

Audiences will not see ads even during the intervals. Just upcoming movie trailers will be showcased.

PVR Inox believes that the revenue loss from advertisements will be compensated with the additional footfall it’ll receive by adding one more show thanks to the time saved.

The company wishes to increase focus to their own products i.e the movie trailers, for which consumers come to cinemas. However, PVR Inox said that brand like Pepsi and Coke will be kept on the screen within the 10 minutes.