Radio ad volumes surge 80% in 2024 vs. 2020; Gujarat leads with 18% share

The average ad volume per station witnessed a remarkable 80% growth in 2024 compared to 2020, highlighting the Radio's strong growth, as per a TAM report.

On Radio, ad volumes increased by 77% and 80% during 2023 and 2024 compared to 2020. Additionally, there was a 2% surge in ad volumes on Radio when comparing 2024 to 2023.

In Quarterly Trends, average Ad Volumes had been consistently increasing over the period. Compared to Q2 of 2024, there was 18% growth in average ad Volumes in Q4 of 2024 on Radio.

Services, Education and Durables maintained their respective ranking in 2024 compare to 2023. During 2024, all the top 10 sectors were also present during 2023. Together, the top 10 Sectors had a collective share of 89% in 2024.

On Radio, the top 5 Categories including properties/real estates, hospital/clinics, retail outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion retained their respective positions during 2024 compared to 2023. No new entrant in Top Categories in 2024 over 2023.

In 2024, more than 400 categories advertised on Radio. Also, the top 10 categories occupied 51% advertising share on Radio.

Maruti Suzuki India was the leading advertiser in 2024 followed by LIC of India. There were 3 New Entrants in the top 10 advertiser list during Y 2024 compared to 2023. In 2024, more than 10K advertisers were present on Radio medium.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare was an exclusive brand among top 10 in 2024 that entered the top brands list by secured 6th position in 2023. In 2024, LIC Housing Finance ascended to 1st position compared to its 3rd position in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Arena, Malabar Gold And Diamonds, LIC Jeevan Utsav, Manappuram Loan Against Gold and Acko General Auto Insurance were new entrants during 2024 over 2023.

Cars among the categories saw highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 57% followed by Retail Outlets-Jewellers with 42% growth during 2024 compared to 2023. Additionally, Mortgage Loans, Corporate/Brand Image and Tooth Pastes leads among top 10 categories in terms of highest growth % (i.e. more than two times) in 2024 over 2023.

In the 2024, more than 5.7 thousand advertisers featured on Radio, a change from the preceding year, 2023, when they were not present. Among the exclusive advertisers in 2024 compared to 2023, Jeena Sikho Lifecare emerged as the top advertiser.

Gujarat was the leading State with 18% share of ad volumes on Radio closely followed by Maharashtra with 16% share. Top 5 States accounted more than 60% of total ad volumes. Jaipur topped among the 18 cities on Radio followed by New Delhi on 2nd position.

Top 10 cities accounted for 62% of total ad volumes on Radio.

Evening was the most preferred time-band on Radio followed by Morning time-band for Advertising on Radio. Evening & Morning time bands together added 69% share of ad volumes.