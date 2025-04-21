            
To combat mislabelling/adulteration, FSSAI floats consultation paper on dairy analogue regulations

To deliberate on the compliance aspects of dairy analogues—products in which milk components are partially or fully substituted with non-milk ingredients—a stakeholder meeting was held on April 7, 2025. During the meeting, it was proposed to initiate a public consultation to invite comments and suggestions from a broader group of stakeholders.

By  Storyboard18Apr 21, 2025 12:42 PM
Last month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to step up surveillance on Dairy Analogues as a measure to prevent food adulteration and mislabelling.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a consultation paper inviting public comments on the compliance provisions related to 'Analogue in Dairy Context'. This initiative aims to address the growing presence of dairy analogue products in the market and ensure clear differentiation from traditional dairy items.​

To discuss on the compliance with the provisions of 'Analogue in dairy context', a meeting was held with the stakeholders on April 7, 2025. Based on the deliberation held, it was proposed to publish a consultation paper on the said matter on the FSSAI website, seeking comments/suggestions from the stakeholders at large, the statutory body informed.

"Several media reports have surfaced wherein it is claimed that products like 'Analogue in dairy context' are being sold as Dairy products, thus misleading consumers. It is to inform that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has already laid down regulations for distinct labelling of 'Analogue in dairy context' to ensure their clear bifurcation with dairy products," FSSAI notified via circular signed by Rakesh Kumar, Director, Regulatory Compliance Division, FSSAI.

This move follows FSSAI's earlier directive to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to step up surveillance on Dairy Analogues to prevent food adulteration and mislabelling. Dairy analogues are products where non-milk constituents replace milk components partially or entirely, yet they resemble milk or milk products in appearance, texture, and functionality. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, such products are not considered milk, milk products, or composite milk products. ​

The consultation paper emphasizes the need for clear labelling and nomenclature to prevent consumer confusion. It highlights instances where dairy terms are used for non-dairy products, potentially misleading consumers. The FSSAI seeks to gather feedback from stakeholders, including food business operators, industry associations, consumer organizations, and the general public, to refine these regulations.​

Stakeholders can submit their comments and suggestions through the provided Google Form within 60 days from the date of the notice (i.e April 16, 2025).


First Published on Apr 21, 2025 12:42 PM

