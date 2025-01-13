TRAI appoints two whole time members

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) appointed two new whole time members for a tenure of three years. The newly appointed members are; Ritu Ranjan Mittar and Maruthi Prasad Tangirala (IP&TAFS: 1990).
R R Mittar is former Head & Advisor, Telecommunication Engineering Centre while M P Tangirala is Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services.
The appointment will be for a tenure of three years, or till the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. The appointments committee of the cabinet approved their appointments on Saturday.
TRAI is the regulator of the telecommunications sector in India. Currently, former Chairman & CEO of Railway Board Anil Kumar Lahoti is TRAI Chairman while Prof Ranjan Bose and Neelkanth Mishra are Part-time Member. Atul Kumar Chaudhary, a 1989 batch officer belonging to Indian Telecommunication Service, is Secretary.