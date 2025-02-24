TRAI seeking Joint Advisors with salaries exceeding Rs 2 lakh

The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) is hiring applicants for the post of Joint Advisor (Information Technology) on a deputation on foreign service terms for its headquarter in New Delhi and the regional office in Hyderabad.

The post of Joint Advisor at its headquarters will initially be for a period of three years. The upper age limit for the assigned position should not be more than 56 years. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary in Pay Level-13, Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC plus other allowances such as DA, HRA, etc. as per government rules.

As per the official notification of TRAI Recruitment 2025, the candidate should have a master’s/bachelor’s degree in Business Economics Engineering/Administration/ Commerce/Science/ Law/Humanities from a recognised University/ institution or, Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and possessing requisite experience in the relevant field.

The deadline for the application is March 26, 2025.

For the post of joint advisor at its regional office in Hyderabad on deputation on foreign service terms, the role is initially for a period up to March 31, 2028.

However, if exigency arises, the officer may be transferred anywhere in India under jurisdiction of TRAI.

Candidates for this post will get a monthly salary in Pay Level-13, Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900 in the pay matrix. The maximum age for appointment on deputation shall in no case exceed 56 years on the last date of submission of applications in TRAI, which is March 15, 2025. The essential qualification is same for both the posts.