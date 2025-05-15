'India doing very well, increase manufacturing in America': Donald Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

US President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook, urging him to increase manufacturing operations in America.

Trump told Cook that he didn't want the iPhone manufacturer to 'Make in India'.

During a state visit to Qatar, Trump said, "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," he added, "I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India".

Further, the US President told Tim, "We are treating you really good, we put up with all the plants you built in China for years. We are not interested in you building in India".

He added, "India is doing very well and can take care of itself. We want you (Cook) to build here".

Notably, the iPhone manufacturer announced an investment of $500 billion in the US over the next four years in February 2025.

At that time, Cook said, "We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future".

Apple is gradually reducing its reliance on China and has been ramping up production in India. The Cupertino-based company has targeted its India-based output to 25% by 2028.

According to a report by Capgemini Research Institute, Indian manufacturing facilities produced 14% of Apple's total iPhone output in FY24, making India the largest producer of Apple smartphones outside China.

Trump's remark has come amid the broader trade relations with India.

While he said that India is one of the highest-tariff nations in the world, "they are willing to literally charge us no tariff".

Trump has imposed a "reciprocal tariff" of 26% on Indian goods, which has been temporarily lowered until July.

Apple's main assembly partner, Foxconn, on Tuesday received the Indian government's approval to build a semiconductor plant in the country in a joint venture with HCL Group.