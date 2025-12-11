TRAI updates list of authorised Digital Addressable Systems auditors

TRAI conducts DAS audits to verify that Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) are adhering to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released an updated panel of auditors authorised to conduct audits of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS). The move is likely to strengthen compliance and transparency across the broadcasting and cable services sector.

The new list, issued on December 10, 2025, includes multiple audit firms and professionals who are permitted to carry out audits across India through 2025- September 2027. The panel will serve a crucial function in ensuring that DAS service providers comply with TRAI’s quality and technical standards, particularly in areas such as signal transmission, subscriber data accuracy, and proper implementation of set-top box protocols.

Among those listed are firms like KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, K. R. Sriram & Co., J.K. Sarawgi & Associates, Komandoor & Co LLP, and D. R. Mohnot & Company with nationwide jurisdiction. For many auditors the empanelment is up to September, 2027.

It is to be noted that DAS audits have become increasingly vital as the broadcasting ecosystem grows more complex and content delivery becomes more digitised. The panel's authorisation comes at a time when regulatory scrutiny is tightening, and TRAI is intensifying its oversight on service quality and transparency within the industry.

TRAI conducts DAS audits to verify that Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) are adhering to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017. One of TRAI's primary objectives is to create a fair and equitable environment for all stakeholders in the telecom sector, and audits help ensure that all players are operating under the same rules and regulations.

Independent audits are a core principle of interconnection regulations, and TRAI uses third-party auditors to balance the interests of various service providers, including broadcasters and distributors, while keeping the consumers at the forefront.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 1:03 PM