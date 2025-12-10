Govt backs 26% print ad rate hike | Broadcasters push TRAI exit | Centre says new TRP norms will ensure fairer ratings

Murugan said the government accepted the panel’s recommendations in full, including revisions linked to colour-advertising premiums and preferential ad positioning — both key revenue generators for print publishers.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Govt defends 26% hike in Print Ad rates, says move needed to offset rising input costs

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has justified the recent 26% increase in government print-advertising rates, saying the decision is rooted in rising input costs and the need to sustain the financial health of newspapers across the country. The clarification came in response to a series of questions raised in the Lok Sabha regarding the financial and editorial implications of the hike at a time when several Ministries are reportedly facing budgetary pressures.

Read More

Broadcasters back MIB push to remove sector from TRAI, cite need for TRAI Act amendment

The government is evaluating a sweeping overhaul of India’s media-regulatory architecture, with discussions intensifying over whether the broadcasting sector can be formally removed from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) oversight and placed fully under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).

Read More

"Revised TRP norms propose fairer, more accurate ratings system": Govt informs Lok Sabha

The government on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that it has moved a step closer to overhauling India’s television audience measurement framework, with a revised draft amendment to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, 2014 now placed in the public domain for further consultation.

Read More

Govt reveals over 1.6 lakh self-declaration filings for ads; compliance gaps under Supreme Court’s directive under scanner

The government has disclosed fresh details on the scale of compliance under the Supreme Court–mandated self-declaration certificate (SDC) regime for advertisements in the food and health sectors, confirming that more than 1.62 lakh SDCs have been filed across print and broadcast platforms as of July 25, 2025.

Read More

Deepavali enters UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, becomes India’s 16th global cultural inscription

Deepavali has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a major global recognition for one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals. With this addition, Deepavali becomes the 16th Indian tradition to find a place on the prestigious list, joining practices such as Yoga and Durga Puja.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 7:18 PM