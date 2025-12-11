IndiGo chairman issues unconditional apology after week-long operations crisis

IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta on Wednesday issued his first public response to the airline’s week-long operational breakdown, offering an unconditional apology and admitting to significant lapses that left thousands of passengers facing severe delays, cancellations and misplaced baggage.

In a strongly worded statement, Mehta acknowledged that the disruptions caused “serious operational difficulties” nationwide, disrupting travel plans for families, businesses and even patients with medical needs. “I know how much distress this caused. We did not meet your expectations. And for that, we are truly sorry,” he said.

The chairman said IndiGo’s immediate focus over the past several days had been on stabilising its schedule and assisting affected travellers. The airline now says it has restored operational steadiness, with more than 1,900 flights running each day. However, Mehta emphasised that recovery efforts must go beyond apologising. “An apology cannot undo the inconvenience you faced. But acknowledging our failure is essential,” he said, adding that some public criticism of the airline was “fair.”

Addressing speculation that the airline may have engineered the crisis, Mehta categorically denied such claims. He said IndiGo did not attempt to influence regulatory rules nor compromise on pilot fatigue norms. “Our safety record remains unblemished,” he asserted.

Mehta described the meltdown as the result of multiple internal and external pressures rather than any deliberate action. “This is not an excuse. It is the truth. Our systems were pushed beyond their limits,” he said.

According to him, IndiGo’s Board remained involved throughout the crisis, holding emergency meetings and forming a dedicated crisis-response group to restore operations. “Last week was a blemish on our clean record. The company has erred. There is no denying this,” he said. The bigger challenge now, he added, is regaining customer confidence. “This will take actions, not words. As Chairman, I apologise without conditions or excuses. We reaffirm our commitment to safety and reliability.”

Mehta did not disclose the specific causes of the operational collapse, which is now under the scrutiny of the aviation ministry and market regulators. IndiGo is expected to release further details on the underlying issues and the corrective measures being undertaken in the coming days as it moves from crisis management to accountability and reform.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 12:52 PM