Nestlé India eyes quicker Rs 20,000-crore milestone with bigger ad push, global line-up, says MD Manish Tiwary

Nestlé India’s new Chairman and Managing Director, Manish Tiwary, is confident the company will reach its next Rs 20,000-crore revenue milestone faster than the previous one, backed by aggressive advertising and deeper focus on its existing portfolio.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Tiwary said Nestlé India will accelerate advertising spends, growing them ahead of sales, and introduce more products from the company’s global portfolio to drive growth. He ruled out adding new brands for now, stating that the current portfolio has “immense depth and potential.”

Tiwary expects the company to maintain margins in the 22–24% range, despite inflationary pressures.

A key priority, he said, is expanding Nestlé India’s household penetration and increasing relevance in daily consumption. Rural India currently contributes 17–18% of the company’s sales, while premiumisation in urban markets remains strong.

Tiwary is also pushing a digitisation agenda, aiming for every function—from supply chain to sales and consumer engagement—to be digitally enabled.

Despite rising competition in the FMCG sector, Tiwary remains unfazed, emphasising that Nestlé sees ample headroom in its existing categories. “We will do fewer things, but do them bigger and bolder,” he said.

Nestlé India reported a 23.6% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 753.2 crore in the second quarter of FY26, as higher cocoa and milk prices compressed margins. Revenue from operations rose 10.6% YoY to Rs 5,643.6 crore, supported by strong domestic demand and double-digit growth across most product segments.

On a consolidated basis, net profit fell 17% to Rs 743 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 5,645 crore.

Tiwary expects FY26 to be a strong, volume-led growth year for the company.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 11:18 AM