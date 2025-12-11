Raj Shamani's House of X reality check: Can Indian influencers build sustainable brands?

When Raj Shamani launched House of X, it carried the kind of momentum only a high visibility creator can generate. A powerful distribution engine, a young founder with credibility among entrepreneurs, and a community ready to buy into his philosophy of building fast and building publicly. But today, the question is sharper. Can creator led brands truly scale beyond the initial buzz, and can platforms like House of X sustain through the realities of operations, margins, and repeat purchase behavior rather than creator energy alone

Industry voices say the gap between influence and enterprise is much wider than people assume.

Influence Does Not Equal Commerce

The first correction in this space is understanding the difference between attention and purchase intent. According to Shudeep Majumdar, CEO & Co-founder, Zefmo, the industry often confuses the two.

“The main challenge for the digital and influencer sector is distinguishing between viewership and intent. A high follower count signals entertainment value, not necessarily purchase intent. Broad appeal content builds audiences, but deep niche expertise increases customers. Many emerging brands struggle because they assume reach automatically equals revenue, which is not the case.”

He adds that creator economy aggregators face an even more fragile structure. “Sub brands rely massively on individual creators to drive momentum, while the mother brand relies on a central figure to attract partners and capital. If either side reduces visibility or output, the ecosystem loses its distribution engine. That makes scalability difficult beyond the initial launch phase.”

This is where House of X finds itself today. A strong launch is one thing. Sustaining scale is another.

The Conversion Reality: Lower Than Everyone Thinks

One of the biggest myths in creator commerce is the belief that one to five percent of an audience will convert. Reality is far more conservative. Majumdar places typical conversion between zero point five and one percent for large creators, and two to three percent only for strong niche creators.

Rohit Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Alpha Zegus says, “For most creators, real conversion sits between zero point zero five and zero point three percent, depending on price point and relevance. High trust and niche creators can hit one percent, but that is rare and usually short lived.”

This matters because a platform like House of X depends on predictable demand patterns for multiple brands.

Azazul Haque, Group Chief Creative Officer at Creativeland Asia shares a similar warning. “Influencers have reach. Their voice has reach. But that does not automatically translate into reach for a product. I might agree with your point of view because it costs me nothing. But agreeing to pay for your product is very different.”

On the question of a realistic conversion number, he is direct. “It is tough to give exact figures because there is not enough data to prove an influencer launch guarantees sales. A product demands months or years of research and value. If a creator cannot even achieve zero point five percent, then yes, it would be a failed experiment.”

When reach does not translate into purchase intent, brands begin to realise the limits of creator first marketing.

House of X: From Enthusiastic Start to Harder Phase

From the outside, House of X appeared to have all the drivers of early momentum. But as Rohit explains, early buzz is not the same as durable success.

“House of X had an enthusiastic start but faced the same reality every creator driven brand hits. Novelty and distribution give you a strong launch. Sustaining a D2C brand requires depth in product development, supply chain, and customer experience.”

He stresses that repeat purchase behavior is the true test. “One viral hit is not the same as a stable business. The market is disciplined and customers quickly filter out products that do not match performance, pricing, or positioning.”

Still, he does not dismiss the model. “It does not mean House of X cannot work. It just means the brand needs to evolve beyond creator buzz and focus on operational excellence, product differentiation, and genuine consumer value.”

Is House of X Too Dependent on Raj Shamani

Dependency on the founder’s personal presence is a known risk factor in all creator led brands.

Aggarwal explains the danger clearly. “Consumers buy the creator once. They buy the brand only if it stands on its own. If House of X wants long term scale, it will need to dial down personality led marketing and dial up product performance, category expertise, and third party credibility.”

Without that transition, the ceiling appears quickly.

Where Creator Brands Fail: Sourcing, Margins, Fulfillment

Every expert points to the same operational pain points.

1. Sourcing and Quality Control

Majumdar highlights the mismatch in expectations. “Creators move fast and expect the backend to keep pace. Manufacturing does not work that way. Rushed sourcing leads to inconsistent quality and poor unit economics.”

2. Margins and Pricing Discipline

Overspending on aesthetics and packaging can destroy unit economics before scale arrives.

3. Fulfillment and Customer Experience

This is the true brand killer. “Delays, defective pieces, slow customer support. These things break trust faster than any marketing can fix.”

He warns that creator brands have no legacy goodwill to cushion missteps. “Traditional brands have decades of trust to absorb mistakes. Creator brands do not. One bad delivery cycle can tank sentiment because the consumer feels personally let down.”

This is why House of X, or any creator led platform, cannot rely on launch buzz alone.

Lessons from Global and Indian Playbooks

Anup Sharma, PR & Strategic Communications Advisor, places the entire conversation in a wider context of global creator entrepreneurship.

MrBeast turned influence into a profitable business with Feastables. Kim Kardashian succeeded by aligning products with her audience identity. Huda Beauty survived controversy because it was built on community and expertise.

But there are cautionary tales too. Prime Hydration soared on hype and later struggled with health concerns and legal issues.

Sharma argues that India is at an early stage of this cycle. “Indian creators influence almost 350 to 400 billion dollars worth of consumer spending. Naturally everyone wants to turn influence into enterprise. But many Indian creator led brands are anchored too heavily to the founder’s personal buzz rather than product strength. When the buzz cools, so does the brand.”

He cites UnderNeat and Tech Burner as examples where the creator aligned product with authentic expertise.

Azazul agrees on this alignment principle. “If an influencer launches a product they are genuinely trusted for, chances of success are much higher. You cannot talk about mindset for years and suddenly launch cookware. Credibility matters.”

Failure Is Normal, Not a Red Flag

Venkat Malik Founder and CEO J7, adds the final layer by contextualising expectations. “Only one to three percent of brands are truly successful. Over sixty percent fail to break even. These truths also apply to creator led brands. Their experience will be no different.”

He believes House of X should not be judged prematurely. “It is admirable what Raj has built at his age. If his platform enables many new launches, some will naturally become big successes. It is too early to say whether it works or not.”

His advice is straightforward. “Soft launch first. Fix logistics, pricing, sourcing. The belief that everything will sell because of my name is misplaced. Brands take time. If you have a false start, you rethink and relaunch.”

The Verdict: Can House of X Work

The short answer is yes, but not through creator energy alone. For House of X to succeed, it will need to mature into a business that has:

Strong product fundamentals

Independent brand value beyond Raj Shamani

Supply chain and QC discipline

Category expertise

Exceptional fulfillment and service

A long term view of brand building

Influence can launch a brand. Only depth can sustain it.

House of X now enters the phase where every creator led brand is tested: the quiet years where operations matter more than hype, and where loyalty is earned not by the personality, but by the product.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 8:56 AM