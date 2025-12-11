YouTube TV to launch genre-based plans in the U.S. next year

YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will introduce a new line-up of genre-based subscription tiers for YouTube TV in the United States early next year, signalling the platform’s growing influence in the pay-TV market and its strategy to deepen its appeal among sports viewers.

The upcoming “YouTube TV Plans” will include more than ten curated packages, one of which is a sports-focused bundle featuring channels such as ESPN, FS1 and NBC Sports Network. Subscribers will also be able to add premium sports products like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, while retaining existing features, including unlimited DVR storage and the multiview option that allows four simultaneous live streams.

As competition intensifies and cord-cutting reshapes the U.S. television landscape, sports programming has become a crucial differentiator for streaming platforms. YouTube TV, which already hosts over 100 channels in its main offering, is aiming to solidify its position by leaning heavily into sports content to attract both subscribers and advertisers. According to Nielsen data, YouTube now holds the largest share of TV viewing in the U.S., ahead of streaming rivals including Netflix and major traditional networks such as Disney. Pricing details for the new plans have not been disclosed.

YouTube TV said the shift toward genre-based plans is intended to give users more flexibility, whether they prefer an all-round entertainment bundle or narrowly tailored options such as news or family content.

In a separate product update, YouTube said it will begin showing ads on Shorts accessed through the mobile web, expanding the reach of the format beyond its app and desktop platforms. The company will also introduce comments on eligible Shorts ads.

