Google ads VP denies reports of advertisements coming to Gemini app in 2026

Google has dismissed reports suggesting it plans to introduce advertisements in the Gemini app in 2026, calling the claims “inaccurate” and based on anonymous, uninformed sources. Senior company executives clarified that the tech giant has no plans to bring ads to the app.

Dan Taylor, Google’s Vice President for Global Ads, refuted the speculation in a post on X, stating that recent reports alleging Google would roll out ads within the Gemini app were “incorrect.” He said the company currently has no plans to introduce ads in the product.

“This story is based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims. There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that,” Taylor wrote, responding to a report highlighted by Techmeme that cited AdWeek.

Google’s AdLiaison account amplified the clarification on X, noting that the company issued the statement to address confusion among users. The post reiterated that Gemini remains ad-free for now, while advertising continues to appear only in AI Overviews in the US, with expansion underway to more English-speaking markets. The company also said it is continuing to test ads in AI Mode.

The clarification arrives at a time when Gemini’s adoption continues to surge. According to Google’s Q3 2025 earnings, the Gemini app has crossed 650 million monthly active users, with its AI-photo generation tool Nano Banana contributing 23 million new users in September alone.

Google recently introduced Gemini 3, described by CEO Sundar Pichai as the company’s most advanced multimodal AI model to date. Analysts have called its launch one of Google’s most aggressive moves against OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The rollout marks a shift in Google’s strategy as Gemini 3 is integrated directly into Google Search from day one, allowing users to access the model via an “AI mode” toggle without downloading a separate app.

