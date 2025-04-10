TRAI updates list of authorised Digital Addressable Systems auditors

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released an updated panel of auditors authorised to conduct audits of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS). The move is likely to strengthen compliance and transparency across the broadcasting and cable services sector.

The new list, issued on April 9, 2025, includes multiple audit firms and professionals who are permitted to carry out audits across India through August 2025- April 2027. The panel will serve a crucial function in ensuring that DAS service providers comply with TRAI’s quality and technical standards, particularly in areas such as signal transmission, subscriber data accuracy, and proper implementation of set-top box protocols.

Among those listed are firms like Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bansal Rathi & Mazumdar, and J.K. Sarawgi & Associates, with nationwide jurisdiction. For many auditors the empanelment is up to April, 2027.

It is to be noted that DAS audits have become increasingly vital as the broadcasting ecosystem grows more complex and content delivery becomes more digitised. The panel's authorisation comes at a time when regulatory scrutiny is tightening, and TRAI is intensifying its oversight on service quality and transparency within the industry.