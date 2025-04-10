            
TRAI updates list of authorised Digital Addressable Systems auditors

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released an updated panel of auditors authorised to conduct audits of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS), on April 9. The list includes multiple audit firms and professionals who are permitted to carry out audits across India through 2025-27.

By  Akanksha NagarApr 10, 2025 1:19 PM
One of TRAI's primary objectives is to create a fair and equitable environment for all stakeholders in the telecom sector, and audits help ensure that all players are operating under the same rules and regulations.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released an updated panel of auditors authorised to conduct audits of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS). The move is likely to strengthen compliance and transparency across the broadcasting and cable services sector.

The new list, issued on April 9, 2025, includes multiple audit firms and professionals who are permitted to carry out audits across India through August 2025- April 2027. The panel will serve a crucial function in ensuring that DAS service providers comply with TRAI’s quality and technical standards, particularly in areas such as signal transmission, subscriber data accuracy, and proper implementation of set-top box protocols.

Among those listed are firms like Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bansal Rathi & Mazumdar, and J.K. Sarawgi & Associates, with nationwide jurisdiction. For many auditors the empanelment is up to April, 2027.

It is to be noted that DAS audits have become increasingly vital as the broadcasting ecosystem grows more complex and content delivery becomes more digitised. The panel's authorisation comes at a time when regulatory scrutiny is tightening, and TRAI is intensifying its oversight on service quality and transparency within the industry.

TRAI conducts DAS audits to verify that Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) are adhering to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017. One of TRAI's primary objectives is to create a fair and equitable environment for all stakeholders in the telecom sector, and audits help ensure that all players are operating under the same rules and regulations. Independent audits are a core principle of interconnection regulations, and TRAI uses third-party auditors to balance the interests of various service providers, including broadcasters and distributors, while keeping the consumers at the forefront.


First Published on Apr 10, 2025 1:18 PM

