By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 12:24 PM
X to partner with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); to produce WWE Speed Series
Over the course of a two-year deal, 52 episodes will be released, and they will feature appearances by well-known personalities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since the time Musk acquired Twitter (now known as X) in October 2022, the micro blogging platform has been trying to push aggressively in the arena of video. (Image source: official website)

Elon Musk owned X, formerly known as Twitter, is partnering with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). WWE will produce a series called WWE Speed, which will first be distributed on X. Each episode of WWE Speed will highlight wrestling matches lasting up to five minutes.

This announcement comes after the commencement of the Super Bowl ads, which aired on February 12, considered one of the most significant advertising events.

Over the course of a two-year deal, 52 episodes will be released, and they will feature appearances by well-known personalities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since the time Musk acquired Twitter (now known as X) in October 2022, the micro blogging platform has been trying to push aggressively in the arena of video.

In early 2024, X announced a slate of new videos with former anchor of CNN Don Lemon. Jim Rome, sports-radio commentator and Tulsi Gabbard, former US Representative.

X also ventured in a partnership in 2023 with Paris Hilton, American media personality and businesswoman creating original video content around fashion, beauty, travel and other topics.

Since X was taken over by Musk, the company has struggled financially and has witnessed the waning of advertisers from its platform. In 2023, the ad sales were roughly $2.5 billion, which was short of the company’s $ 3 billion target.


First Published on Feb 12, 2024 12:24 PM

