X (formerly Twitter) becomes leading publisher with 44 percent share of impressions; Youtube secures second position

The digital medium witnessed a 43 percent increase in impressions in July-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023, as per a TAM report.

Services was the leading sector with a 51 percent share of impressions during July-September 2023.

E-commerce-Media/Entertainment/Social Media was the leading category with a 13 percent share of impressions during July-September 2023. Cars and laptops/notebooks were the new entrants in the top 10 categories in July-September 2023 over April-June 2023. Cars saw 133 percent growth in July–September 2023 compared to April-June 2023. Together, the top 10 categories added a 55 percent share of ad impressions in July-September 2023.

X (formerly Twitter) was the leading publisher with a 44 percent share of impressions in July-September 2023. Youtube.com secured the second position with a 12 percent share of ad impressions. The top 10 web publishers together accounted for 50 percent of ad impressions in July-September 2023.

Amazon Online India retained its first position during Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2023 (calendar year). Amazon and Snapchat were the two advertisers present in the top 10 list of all three quarters of FY 2023. Compared to April–June 2023, Amazon.in ascended to the first position in July-September 2023.

Desktop display retained its first position with a 46 percent share of impressions in July-September 2023 compared to April-June 2023.

Programmatic advertising retained its top position with an 86 percent share of impressions in July-September 2023 over April-June 2023.

Ad impressions in digital advertising witnessed growth during both periods — April–June 2023 and July-September 2023 — of 60 percent and 43 percent, respectively, compared to January-March 2023. Also, July-September 2023 saw a growth of 30 percent in ad impressions compared to July-September 2022.