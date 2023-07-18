Young Indians are going on a shopping spree on social media. Here’s why and how

Snap Inc. and Havas Media Network unveiled ‘The next-gen social commerce playbook’ – a research report that explores how brands can meaningfully connect with Gen Z (aged 13 – 23) and millennials (aged 24 – 34) in the social commerce space. This report harnesses insights from 28,500 surveys conducted across India, France, Germany, Mexico, The United Arab Emirates, The United Kingdom, and The United States to distill strategies to capture young social shoppers’ attention.

Another key finding highlighted the importance of virtual try-on features in driving conversion rates, particularly in India, where 79 percent of respondents deemed the feature crucial. Mexico followed closely with a rate of 68 percent, and the UAE matched India's 79 percent. These results cut across various verticals, including apparel, luxury and personal care.

“Our research found that 64 percent of Gen Z and millennials have made a purchase through social media in the past year – these younger audiences embrace social commerce, and with this report, we sought their input on how we can create a more meaningful and engaging social commerce journey,” shared Seema Patel, global managing director, Mx Intelligence, Havas Media Network.

Other key highlights from the report include:

Apparel purchases have witnessed the highest engagement among social media users in India: 94 percent of social media users in India have made apparel purchases on/via social media. In India, apparel shoppers are followed by personal care shoppers (92 percent), and luxury shoppers (89 percent).

AR takes the lead in luxury shopping experiences: AR plays a significant role across all shopping verticals, particularly within the luxury segment, with two out of three social media users recognizing its importance. Additionally, 85 percent of luxury purchasers in India report that having a virtual try-on feature is crucial in driving their purchase decisions.

Social media empowers shoppers to share their opinions: In India, social media is particularly prominent in enabling personal care shoppers to share their opinions, with 69 percent of the users using it for this purpose.

Discovery phase a catalyst for luxury purchases: More than half of luxury shoppers in India leverage social media extensively during the Discover stage of their shopping journey.