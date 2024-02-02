YouTube Music and Premium surpasses 100 million subscribers

YouTube Music and Premium has crossed 100M subscribers, including trials. Adam Smith, Vice President, Product Management, Youtube said, "In 2015, we believed that there was an appetite for a YouTube experience that benefited not only our users, but the creator and artist community as well, and we announced a new subscription service alongside a brand new app, YouTube Music. This offering was designed for music lovers and YouTube fans who wanted more choice in how they spent time on YouTube, allowing them to enjoy YouTube without interruptions, background play and downloads, and a full music service with the world's largest catalog. Along the way, we learned a lot, made a few pivots (and even rebranded), expanded our offerings and plans, and made YouTube Music and Premium available in over 100 countries and regions."

He added, "In fact, in the past year alone we enhanced the Premium playback experience including adding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices like your smart TVs and tablets and introduced an enhanced version of 1080p HD. We also experimented with new generative AI features that Premium users were among the first to try. And for listeners, we introduced the Samples tab, a lightning fast way to discover new music, a completely customized radio building experience , and brought podcasts to YouTube Music."