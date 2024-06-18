            

      YouTube testing server-side ad injections to prevent ad blockers

      Typically, in a client-side injection, the ad arrives at your device separately as compared to server-side injections, where the ad is put into the video before it reaches your device, making it more difficult for softwares to detect the ad and block it.

      YouTube’s premium service does away with ads, providing a seamless and unhindered viewing experience to users. Additionally, ad blockers violate YouTube’s terms of service. (Representative image by Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

      SponsorBlock last week posted that YouTube is currently testing server-side ad injections with a limited number of users, as reported by TechCrunch. This is a part of YouTube’s efforts to avoid ad blockers.

      TechCrunch reported that Youtube is improving its service and reliability in serving organic as well as ad video content via an update that will potentially result in suboptimal viewing experiences with ad blockers for viewers.

      YouTube’s premium service does away with ads, providing a seamless and unhindered viewing experience to users. Additionally, ad blockers violate YouTube’s terms of service.

      YouTube issued a pop-up message last year that stopped viewers from watching videos on the platform until they’d disabled ad blockers.


