Rusk Media's Ajit Manerikar on how Gen Z prefers relatable storytelling that mirrors their own experiences

Ajit Manerikar, Senior Vice President - Production & Commercials, Rusk Media discusses audience preference for mobile content, behavioral patterns of Gen Z audiences, Rusk Media's approach to creating content for the Gen Z audience with a focus on North India and more.

Edited Excerpts:

How does Rusk Media's approach as a mobile-first content creation company reflect its adaptation to the evolving landscape of digital entertainment?

Rusk Media's innovative approach as a mobile-first content creation company is deeply rooted in our understanding of the evolving digital landscape and the shifting preferences of our audience, particularly Gen Z and younger demographics. Our pivot towards mobile-first content creation reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of digital entertainment trends and meeting the changing needs of our viewers.

We recognize that mobile devices have become the primary medium for consuming content, and as such, we have tailored our content creation process to align with this reality. Our focus is not just on delivering content to mobile screens but on creating an immersive and engaging experience that is optimized for the mobile platform. This involves understanding the unique characteristics of mobile viewing, such as shorter attention spans and the preference for easily consumable content, and designing our content accordingly.

What sets us apart is our proactive approach to mobile content creation. Rather than adapting existing content for mobile, we start from scratch, developing content that is specifically tailored for mobile platforms. This approach allows us to leverage the unique features of mobile devices, such as interactivity and social sharing, to create a more engaging and interactive experience for our audience.

Furthermore, our mobile-first approach extends beyond content creation to encompass distribution and engagement strategies. We leverage data and analytics to understand how our audience interacts with content on mobile devices and use this insight to optimize our content delivery and engagement strategies. This data-driven approach not only helps us create more relevant and engaging content but also enables us to stay agile and responsive to changing viewer preferences.

With the paradigm shift towards mobile content consumption, how has Rusk strategically positioned itself to cater to the changing preferences of the audience?

The paradigm shift towards mobile content consumption has been transformative, and at Rusk Media, we've strategically positioned ourselves to not only adapt but thrive in this new landscape. We recognized early on the importance of aligning our content development and distribution strategies with the changing preferences of our audience.

One of our key strategies has been the development of snackable content, specifically designed for mobile viewing. These bite-sized episodes, typically ranging from 10 to 15 minutes, are crafted to deliver a complete and immersive experience within a short timeframe. This approach caters to the shorter attention spans of mobile consumers while ensuring that each episode is engaging and fulfilling.

In addition to content format, we've also focused on creating a multi-format approach that allows our content to seamlessly transition across different platforms. This flexibility ensures that our content is accessible to viewers across a variety of channels, including social media, OTT platforms, and digital channels.

Our distribution strategy has evolved in tandem with these changes. We've established a strong presence on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and various OTT services, ensuring that our content is easily discoverable and accessible to our audience. Furthermore, we've embraced influencer marketing and user-generated content to foster community engagement and align with the social nature of mobile content consumption. This approach not only helps us stay connected with our audience but also provides valuable insights that inform our content creation process.

Can you share insights into the behavioral patterns of Gen Z audiences that Rusk Studios has observed?

One of the most striking patterns we've observed is Gen Z's preference for relatable storytelling that mirrors their own experiences. This includes aspirations, struggles, and the everyday nuances of their lives. To cater to this, we've developed narratives and characters that authentically capture these aspects, ensuring that our content is not only entertaining but also deeply meaningful to our audience.

Another key insight we've gleaned is Gen Z's high engagement with interactive and participatory content. They want to be actively involved in the content experience, whether it's through user-generated contributions, social media interactions, or immersive digital experiences. In response, we've integrated elements such as influencer collaborations, audience-driven storylines, and gamification to create a sense of community and co-creation.

Furthermore, we've noticed that Gen Z audiences, regardless of their regional differences, share a common interest in exploring diverse perspectives and narratives. They are curious and open-minded, seeking content that challenges traditional norms and expands their worldviews. To meet this demand, we've diversified our content offerings, exploring themes and subjects that transcend regional boundaries while still maintaining cultural relevance.

How does Rusk leverage data and research findings to enhance its content creation process?

One of the key ways we use data is through our dedicated research and analytics team. This team works diligently to gather industry insights and audience feedback, which we then use to inform our content development strategies. By analyzing this data, we're able to understand what our audience wants and tailor our content to meet their expectations.

An example of this data-driven approach in action is our flagship IP, PLAYGROUND. Originally conceived as a gaming-focused entertainment property, our analysis of viewership data and audience feedback revealed a broader interest in diverse content formats. In response to these insights, we transformed PLAYGROUND into a multi-format franchise, incorporating elements of scripted narratives, reality shows, and influencer collaborations. This data-backed pivot not only allowed us to captivate a wider audience but also drove substantial growth in viewership and revenue for PLAYGROUND.

What makes Rusk's approach to content creation unique, especially in its tailored content for the Gen Z audience with a focus on North India?

Our approach to content creation involves thoughtfully blending elements that resonate with the cultural nuances and preferences of our core demographic in North India, while simultaneously exploring themes and narratives that transcend regional boundaries and maintain universal appeal. For our North Indian viewers, we incorporate authentic storytelling that captures the essence of their lived experiences, values, and aspirations. This includes incorporating regional dialects, showcasing local cultures and traditions, and exploring themes that resonate with the social dynamics prevalent in this demographic.

However, we also recognise that compelling narratives and human experiences have the power to transcend geographical boundaries. While our stories may be rooted in specific regional contexts, we ensure that the core themes, emotions, and character arcs explore universal human experiences that resonate with audiences across diverse backgrounds. For instance, our recent show "School Friends" explores the complexities of adolescent friendships, navigating challenges that resonate with young audiences worldwide.

Can you elaborate on Rusk's approach to providing a holistic viewing experience?

To cater to varied preferences, we have adopted a unique approach that blends TV-style storytelling with snackable content, providing a holistic viewing experience for our audience across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

One of the key aspects of our approach is the diversity of our content portfolio. We offer a wide range of content spanning various genres and formats, from long-form narratives to short, snackable episodes. This allows us to cater to different audience segments, ensuring that there is something for everyone in our content library.

Moreover, we recognize the importance of platform accessibility in reaching our audience. We have a strong presence across various digital platforms, including social media, OTT services, and regional streaming platforms. This ensures that our content is easily accessible to viewers, regardless of their preferred platform for consuming content. Additionally, we leverage targeted promotional campaigns and influencer collaborations to reach and engage audiences across different city tiers. By partnering with locally relevant influencers and using regional marketing strategies, we create buzz and excitement around our content, making it more appealing to viewers from diverse backgrounds.

How does Rusk utilize its data-centric approach to understand and create content?

Rusk Media's data-centric approach is at the core of our content creation strategy, especially when it comes to understanding and catering to the Gen Z audience. We recognize that this generation craves both engaging, long-form narratives and easily consumable, bite-sized content. To address this, we have developed a unique approach that blends the best of TV-style episodic storytelling with snackable, mobile-friendly content formats.

Our strategy revolves around creating multi-episodic, multi-season franchises that offer viewers the opportunity to immerse themselves in rich, character-driven narratives. Drawing inspiration from the episodic nature of traditional TV shows, we craft compelling storylines that unfold over multiple episodes, allowing for character development, plot twists, and narrative arcs that keep viewers invested and eager for more.

However, we also recognize that the mobile-first generation often gravitates towards shorter, more consumable content. To accommodate this preference, we package our episodic narratives into snackable segments, typically ranging from 10 to 15 minutes in duration. This format allows viewers to enjoy engaging stories in easily digestible chunks, aligning with the on-the-go lifestyle and shorter attention spans prevalent among our target audience.