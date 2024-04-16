JioCinema logs over 71.5 crore views for the MI vs CSK clash

JioCinema logged over 71.5 crore views for the marquee fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 14th. The official streaming platform for the TATA IPL amassed 933 crore minutes of watch time and 13 crore viewers, bettering the reach of TATA IPL 2023 final.

JioCinema commenced the 2024 season with over 59 crore views that led to 660 crore minutes of watch-time on Day 1. After 29 matches, over 1200 crore views and 14,800 crore minutes of watch time were clocked from 38.3 Crore viewers on the platform, a 42 percent growth in viewers compared to the same period last season. The time spent per viewer per match on Connected TV (CTV) has crossed 80 minutes.

JioCinema’s free-to-play predict and win game, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan has enhanced the overall fan engagement efforts. The opening night contest saw Bhandup-based Antony D’Cruz winning gold worth INR 50 lakhs. Over 25 viewers from lengths and breadths of the country have won an elegant hatchback, motorcycle, and a smart TV, among many other prizes.

JioCinema’s list of digital streaming sponsors for the 2024 TATA IPL season includes Dream11 as a co-presenting sponsor, while Tata Motors, PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, Upstox, Charged by Thums Up, Britannia, Pepsi, Parle products, Google Pixel, Haier, Jindal Steel, Vodafone, Dalmia Cements, Kamla Pasand, Rapido, MRF Tyres, RuPay and Jaquar Bath & Light, have joined hands as associate sponsors.