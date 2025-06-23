Prime Video launches NFDC – Cinemas of India as an add-on subscription

Prime Video has on-boarded NFDC – Cinemas of India, as an add-on subscription. National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) offers an extensive library featuring iconic films by renowned and internationally acclaimed directors such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, and Kalpana Lajmi, to name a few.

With this add-on subscription, customers in India can enjoy evergreen classics from multiple Indian languages, including critically acclaimed films like Mirch Masala (Hindi), Ghare Baire (Bengali), Salaam Bombay!(Hindi), Doghi (Marathi), Jameela (Tamil), Ganashatru (Bengali), Bangarwadi (Marathi), Parinamam (Malayalam), Rudaali (Hindi), Gandhi (Hindi), Marupakkam (Tamil), Bioscope (Malayalam), Percy (Gujarati), Stri (Telugu), Mammo (Hindi), Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (Hindi), among others, at INR 199 per year.

The curated NFDC add-on subscription on Prime Video includes some of the most awarded and critically acclaimed films of all times – from the multiple Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award-winning film Gandhi (Hindi), and Salaam Bombay! (Hindi) that won the Caméra d'Or and Audience award at the Cannes Film Festival in addition to the National Film Awards, along with a nomination at the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, to Agantuk (Bengali), Satyajit Ray’s last film that won the FIPRESCI Award at the Venice Film Festival, and Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards; from Qissa (Punjabi) that won the Netpac Award for World or International Asian Film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Paar (Hindi) that won the UNESCO Award at the Venice Film Festival, as well as the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, to several National Film Awards, Kerala State Awards, A.P. State Awards-winning films like Bioscope (Malayalam), Thodu (Telugu), Tiladaanam (Telugu), Kaliyachan (Malayalam), and many more.

Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, said,“The collection showcases the rich heritage of Indian cinema across our linguistically diverse entertainment industry. Whether you're a cinephile or just beginning to explore Indian cinema, NFDC's catalogue offers an unparalleled window into our country's most acclaimed and culturally significant films. Through add-on subscriptions like these, we continue our commitment at Prime Video to super-serve customers with more of what they love, all in one place.”

“For decades, NFDC has supported pioneering filmmakers and impactful narratives that showcase India’s cultural diversity. With Prime Video’s massive reach across the country, we are confident that these timeless, thought-provoking, stories will reach and be enjoyed by new audiences, and enable us to take Indian cinema far and wide,” said Prakash Magdum, MD, NFDC Ltd.