WPL 2024: Ambuja Cements announced as title sponsor for Adani’s Gujarat Giants

Women's Premier League (WPL) season 2 commenced on February 23. The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants has expanded its family, joining hands with Ambuja Cements as the title sponsor, and Fortune, Joy Personal Care, JSW Paints and Adani as principal partners.

The team will be sporting its bright orange and yellow jersey this year. The jersey will have Ambuja Cement on the front and Fortune on the back. The ‘Non-Lead Arm’ sleeve will sport Joy Personal Care’s logo, and the ‘Lead Arm’ sleeve will have the Adani logo. MyMaster11 has come on board as the Official Fantasy Partner, and will feature as the Lead Trouser logo.

The side, mentored by Mithali Raj and Michael Klinger as head coach, will be tying up with HDFC Life as the Official Life Insurance Partner, Cristos as the Snack Partner, Fever FM as the Radio Partner and Radio Mirchi as Entertainment Partner in the second season.

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “We are pleased to join forces with Gujarat Giants as the title sponsor for Season 2 of WPL. The team’s dedication to elevating women’s sports resonates with our philosophy of nation building through sports, inspiring our full support. We believe our collaboration will create a lasting positive impact.”

“This marks another pivotal moment in our commitment to advocating women’s cricket. As we continue to shape the paint company of the future, we deeply value such opportunities to encourage the participation of women in sports. We have embarked on this journey with Gujarat Giants and extend our best wishes to the women’s league,” said A.S Sundaresan, Jt. managing director and CEO of JSW Paints.