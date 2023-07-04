ASICS ropes in Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

ASICS, a leading Japanese sports performance brand has appointed Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India. With this association, ASICS India plans to build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence. Kapoor's versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India's core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand, stated the company in a press note.

Commenting on the association, Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand's appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle."