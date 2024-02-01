Atomberg launches new TVC ft. Harsha Bhogle

Atomberg has launched a TVC featuring Harsha Bhogle playing on the connotations of what it means to be a fan. One of two films in the campaign, this TVC adds an additonal layer to its universe of pre-existing cricket partnerships. The TVC leverages Harsha Bhogle’s iconic cricket commentary and juxtaposes it with the brand’s characters, albeit fully grown up- Atom and Berg, to bring out the theme of ‘What a Fan!’.

The TVC commences with Harsha Bhogle in the commentator’s box focusing his attention on a super-fan in the crowd, stating ‘What a fan!’, and quickly transitions to Atom and Berg, who add an innocuous line of questioning to the mix. The tongue in cheek questions range from asking whether the fan saves electricity to whether it works using a phone (Lekin…kya hai bijli bachata hai? Phone se bhi control hota hai?), leaving Bhogle puzzled, and the viewers in splits.

The narrative weaves in Atomberg's smart BLDC technology fan, highlighting its energy-saving features, remote control functionality, and the ability to reduce electricity bills across its category of fans.

Nikhil Pandey, Category Manager- Ceiling Fans, Atomberg Technologies, said: "We are excited to launch this TVC right after the commencement of our BCCI Official partnership. The TVC celebrates the spirit of fans; the ‘What a Fan!' theme captures the joy and energy that fans bring to the game, drawing parallels to the joy we aspire to deliver to our consumers with our range of energy-efficient smart fans.