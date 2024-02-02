Avon Cycles renews partnership with Punjab Kings

Avon Cycles has partnered with the Punjab Kings, a Chandigarh-based franchise owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul.

Avon Cycles had partnered earlier with the Punjab Kings in 2020 and have renewed their partnership for the cricket league season 2024.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD at Avon Cycles, said, "Going on and beyond, here's to sponsoring and coming together with the most coveted cricket team this season 2024. We are grateful to have a team that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship, resilience, and excellence throughout the journey. As we carry on Avon's legacy of being a frontrunner in bicycles, sports, and fitness, we are excited to reflect the values for the nation."

Rishi Pahwa, Joint MD at Avon Cycles, said, "We are delighted to hold a mark on the Punjab Kings for the upcoming 2024 season for the second time with optimism and enthusiasm. We are excited and thrilled to partner with this year's most anticipated cricket team and look forward to rolling in with full speed and strength on the ground."

Mandeep Pahwa, ED at Avon Cycles, said, "As we share the brimming values, it's a moment of joy that we take on board the 'lions'. We are grateful to share the strength and aim together to excel on the field in the true spirit of the game. All the best to the team Punjab Kings, looking forward to an amazing tournament of the season with a strategic win."

Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd said, “We are delighted to have Avon as our partner. For us the pleasure is multifold, firstly to have a Punjab-based brand and second that they have chosen to ride along with us again.”