comScore

Quantum Brief

Black White Orange to partner with Playboy in India

This is in order to strategically develop and manage Playboy’s merchandise licensing and collaboration programs in India.

By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2023 4:20 PM
Black White Orange to partner with Playboy in India
Playboy’s current portfolio of licensing partners in India includes Jay Jay & Kwality Restaurants, BluOrng, The Noble Sculptor, Balenzia, Daily Objects, and Bonker’s Corner.

BWO announces it has entered into an arrangement with Playboy Enterprises International, Inc. (“Playboy”), part of PLBY Group, Inc. and one of the largest lifestyle brands in the world. This is in order to strategically develop and manage Playboy’s merchandise licensing and collaboration programs in India, across a variety of categories including fashion and accessories, beauty and grooming, home, innerwear and shopping experiences.

“It was clear to all of us at Playboy that BWO’s entrepreneurial and creative approach to licensing coupled with their solid understanding of the cool Gen-Z and Millennial audience driving India’s shopping growth, made them the perfect fit for our future business expansion in the market,” said Allison Kopcha, chief business development officer and licensing of Playboy.

Mitali Desai, co-founder & COO, Black White Orange added, “Leveraging Playboy’s unique assets such as the iconic Rabbit Head logo and its vast heritage archive assets will enable us to deliver a diverse range of Playboy-branded lifestyle products and incredible shopping experiences with strategic partners to target today’s younger audience seeking bold yet playful style in a way that only the iconic Playboy brand can.”

Playboy’s current portfolio of licensing partners in India includes Jay Jay & Kwality Restaurants, BluOrng, The Noble Sculptor, Balenzia, Daily Objects, and Bonker’s Corner.


Tags
First Published on Nov 21, 2023 4:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise