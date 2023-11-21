Black White Orange to partner with Playboy in India

BWO announces it has entered into an arrangement with Playboy Enterprises International, Inc. (“Playboy”), part of PLBY Group, Inc. and one of the largest lifestyle brands in the world. This is in order to strategically develop and manage Playboy’s merchandise licensing and collaboration programs in India, across a variety of categories including fashion and accessories, beauty and grooming, home, innerwear and shopping experiences.

“It was clear to all of us at Playboy that BWO’s entrepreneurial and creative approach to licensing coupled with their solid understanding of the cool Gen-Z and Millennial audience driving India’s shopping growth, made them the perfect fit for our future business expansion in the market,” said Allison Kopcha, chief business development officer and licensing of Playboy.

Mitali Desai, co-founder & COO, Black White Orange added, “Leveraging Playboy’s unique assets such as the iconic Rabbit Head logo and its vast heritage archive assets will enable us to deliver a diverse range of Playboy-branded lifestyle products and incredible shopping experiences with strategic partners to target today’s younger audience seeking bold yet playful style in a way that only the iconic Playboy brand can.”