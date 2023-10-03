Britannia forays into metaverse

On International Coffee Day, Britannia is venturing into the metaverse with the launch of ‘Britannia Coffeeverse’. This digital odyssey, crafted by the creative team at Schbang, seamlessly integrates Britannia's products, including Britannia Biscafe, Britannia Treat Croissant, Britannia Winkin' Cow, Britannia Fudge It Brownie, and Britannia Good Day Chunkies.

Today’s youth is attracted to phygital experiences, and that is one of the key reasons behind Britannia’s entry into the Metaverse. The Britannia Coffeeverse aims to provide the youth with a fresh and engaging experience, thereby encouraging their active participation in this digital realm.

The metaverse experience includes cafes of Italy to the streets of New York, landscapes of Vietnam, and traditions of Turkey, alongside an exploration of the BiscafeLand.

As a part of the launch, Britannia presents the Britannia Coffee Run, a virtual reality treasure hunt where participants decode clues to unearth hidden treasures within virtual landscapes inspired by four distinct coffee cultures. The art of solving challenges and unveiling hidden surprises allows participants exclusive rewards and hampers in the real world, elevating their engagement and excitement. The first 1000 participants stand a chance to win vouchers.

Participants are transported into the heart of Britannia Coffeeverse with a single click. Upon arrival, they are invited to select their avatars, which lead them to the Coffeeverse Lounge, where they are greeted by Rob, their guide and guardian throughout this adventure. Participants follow a trail of clues on their journey through the diverse coffee worlds, each holding surprises of its own. As they complete the coffee run, participants are redirected to a dedicated landing page. After providing their basic user details, they unlock their rewards.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, "Coffee as a beverage has been enjoying a growing fascination, especially amongst the youth nowadays. They love to consume ‘Phygital’ experiences, be it hanging out in cafes or dwelling in digital experiences on their personal devices. At Britannia, we are glad to offer our consumers across the country, a plethora of coffee accompaniments ranging from the Treat Croissant to Fudge It Brownie, Good Day Chunkies, Biscafe, a coffee based cracker to the thick Winkin’ Cow Cold Coffee. We wanted to extend these delectable treats in the form of a premium digital café experience for these coffee, virtual reality enthusiasts. This insight led us to launching the Britannia Coffeeverse, a global coffee adventure that enhances the experience of five premium products from our portfolio, in turn, creating a truly indulgent and unforgettable journey for today’s consumers. I'm thrilled to witness the convergence of technology, taste, and tradition in this metaverse adventure.”

He added, "Britannia is at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to create unforgettable experiences for our customers. Britannia Coffeeverse is a testament to our commitment to offering more than just products; it's about delivering immersive and unique adventures that resonate with our audience's passion for coffee and snacking exploration. This International Coffee Day, we look forward to sharing this thrilling experience with everyone as we continue to redefine the way the world savours coffee.”