Cannes Lions receives 26992 entries for 2023; 6 percent increase from 2022

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that a total of 26,992 entries, an increase of 6 percent from 2022, have been received into the 2023 Awards.
Commenting on the awards, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “The shifts in the work that’s been entered provides us with a powerful insight into the industry landscape and the emerging trends. A high increase in submissions made directly from consumer product brand companies demonstrates the value being placed on creativity that drives business. The strong engagement across a breadth of Lions including emerging areas like B2B, Gaming, Commerce and Business Transformation - shows us that there is a growing confidence and investment in non-traditional channels. Over the next week, our Juries will curate a body of Lion-worthy work and set the global benchmark that will propel us into the year ahead, supporting those using creativity to drive progress.”
In its inaugural year, the Entertainment Lions for gaming have received 609 submissions, demonstrating the increase of collaboration between brands and the growing gaming industry. Philip Thomas, chairman, LIONS, commented, “The number of submissions received in its first year shows a really strong engagement with the Gaming Lion and is testament to the relevance and opportunity that Gaming now holds within the creative marketing community. We’re excited to see the body of work that emerges from this Lion, and I’d like to thank the Jury in advance for setting the very first benchmark in creativity in Gaming and showing what is possible in this hugely exciting area.”
Some of the Lions with increased engagement include the brand experience & activation Lions which have seen an increase of 16 percent, compared to 2022, reflecting brands’ renewed focus on enhancing customer experience and brand building. The creative strategy Lions have increased by 35 percent, recognising the application of creative solutions that allow brands to unlock sustainable growth and measure impact effectively. Now in its third year, the creative business transformation Lions have seen a 59 percent increase, demonstrating how creativity is a driving force behind successful businesses going through a time of change. The creative commerce Lions have increased 25 percent YOY, demonstrating an area of high innovation in creative customer journeys and paths to purchase. Outdoor Lions have seen an increase of 7 percent in submissions; partly driven by the FMCG sector where entries grew by 30 percent YOY and also from the travel sector which saw an 84 percent increase YOY. The entertainment Lions - which sit at the intersection of branded content and culture - have increased 18 percent YOY and saw a 78 percent jump in submissions from the consumer services sector.