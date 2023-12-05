Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil India, an advertising agency has notched another significant new business win under its belt with Vishal Mega Mart.
Vishal Mega Mart, a fashion-led hypermarket with over 580 stores across India, has selected Cheil as its creative agency partner with a mandate to focus on integrated advertising and marketing solutions.
Hanish Batra, head of marketing, Vishal Mega Mart said: “We look forward to our association with Cheil India and a great partnership in our ambition of making aspirations affordable for our customers.”
Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India said, “Vishal Mega Mart is a retail powerhouse enabling consumers to experience high end fashion across India. We are elated to partner with them in their quest to make fashion accessible to masses. We are eager to create benchmark creating work that sets new standard for fashion retail industry. This partnership will mark our foray into managing retail clients, which is a dynamic category in itself.”