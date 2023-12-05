Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil India, an advertising agency has notched another significant new business win under its belt with Vishal Mega Mart.

Vishal Mega Mart, a fashion-led hypermarket with over 580 stores across India, has selected Cheil as its creative agency partner with a mandate to focus on integrated advertising and marketing solutions.

Hanish Batra, head of marketing, Vishal Mega Mart said: “We look forward to our association with Cheil India and a great partnership in our ambition of making aspirations affordable for our customers.”