            

Nike slashes some jobs in the tech division

However, there is no clarity on how many people were laid off followed by how many worked in the technology division.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 1:43 PM
Nike slashes some jobs in the tech division
The changes, which were announced last week, a representative in an email had mentioned that the sportswear retailer would shift some of the work to third-party vendors. (Image Source: Unsplash)

American athletic footwear and apparel corporation Nike is laying off some of its employees in its tech division, stated a Reuters report.

The changes, which were announced last week, a representative in an email had mentioned that the sportswear retailer would shift some of the work to third-party vendors.

However, there is no clarity on how many people were laid off followed by how many worked in the technology division.

Last month, Nike came under the fire for its use of the phrase “Never again” in advertising that appeared along the route of the 2025 London Marathon, with critics calling the campaign tone-deaf and insensitive given the phrase’s historical association with Holocaust remembrance.

The use of “Never again”, a phrase globally recognized as a vow to prevent atrocities like the Holocaust, sparked backlash on social media and from human rights advocates who deemed the repurposing of the language for commercial purposes as inappropriate.

Nike responded with an apology, stating that the intention was never to cause harm. “The London billboards were part of a broader campaign designed to motivate runners to push past what they think is possible,” a company spokesperson said. “We apologize for any offense caused.”


Tags
First Published on May 20, 2025 1:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

How it Works

Travel industry pushes 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign to revive tourism in J&K

Travel industry pushes 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign to revive tourism in J&K

Brand Marketing

Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou launches high-protein chips, eyes Rs 25,000 Cr snack market

Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou launches high-protein chips, eyes Rs 25,000 Cr snack market

Brand Marketing

Renault seeks CCI nod to buy Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing

Renault seeks CCI nod to buy Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing

How it Works

Adidas vs Puma: Legendary feud set for TV series adaptation

Adidas vs Puma: Legendary feud set for TV series adaptation

Brand Marketing

Google I/O 2025: AI Upgrades, Premium Plans, and Smart Glasses Take Center Stage

Google I/O 2025: AI Upgrades, Premium Plans, and Smart Glasses Take Center Stage

Brand Marketing

Microsoft unveils vision for “Agentic” future of AI at Build 2025

Microsoft unveils vision for “Agentic” future of AI at Build 2025

Brand Marketing

AdEx surge: Blue Star, Voltas, and others boost ad budgets

AdEx surge: Blue Star, Voltas, and others boost ad budgets