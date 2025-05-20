Nike slashes some jobs in the tech division

ADVERTISEMENT
American athletic footwear and apparel corporation Nike is laying off some of its employees in its tech division, stated a Reuters report.
The changes, which were announced last week, a representative in an email had mentioned that the sportswear retailer would shift some of the work to third-party vendors.
However, there is no clarity on how many people were laid off followed by how many worked in the technology division.
Last month, Nike came under the fire for its use of the phrase “Never again” in advertising that appeared along the route of the 2025 London Marathon, with critics calling the campaign tone-deaf and insensitive given the phrase’s historical association with Holocaust remembrance.
The use of “Never again”, a phrase globally recognized as a vow to prevent atrocities like the Holocaust, sparked backlash on social media and from human rights advocates who deemed the repurposing of the language for commercial purposes as inappropriate.
Nike responded with an apology, stating that the intention was never to cause harm. “The London billboards were part of a broader campaign designed to motivate runners to push past what they think is possible,” a company spokesperson said. “We apologize for any offense caused.”