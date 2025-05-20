Godrej Enterprises secures 16 new patents in FY25, total tally reaches 122

Godrej Enterprises Group has been granted 16 new patents by the Indian Patent Office in FY25, bringing its total number of granted patents to 122 thus reflecting the company’s continued investment in applied research and design-led innovation aimed at addressing real-world challenges through practical and problem-solving solutions.

As per the company, the newly granted patents cover a wide range of technology advancements across home appliances, green building materials, smart security solutions and sustainable engineering systems. The company has applied for 52 additional patents, reflecting its strong intrapreneurial culture.

Anil Verma, CEO, Godrej Enterprises Group said, "Each patent is a testament to our pioneering spirit and reflects the creativity, skill and scientific rigor of our teams, many of whom are young engineers and designers working hard to shape the India of tomorrow. From electromechanical systems to intelligent cooking technologies, these innovative solutions are not just relevant to the needs of today’s modern Indian consumers but also future-forward in every way. We remain committed to enhance the lives of our customers by continuing to invest appropriately in design, development and engineering as part of our strategy to contribute to the collective vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Among the patents granted, a notable addition to the portfolio is India’s first leak-proof split air conditioner, developed by the Appliances business. This patented technology addresses the common problem of water leakage in split ACs.

Moreover, Godrej’s R&D strategy is rooted in strong industry-academia collaboration and open innovation platforms, that fosters an environment of experimentation and breakthrough design. These partnerships have enabled the company to consistently push the boundaries of technology while nurturing homegrown talent.