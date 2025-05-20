PhonePe names top officials as key management personnels

ADVERTISEMENT
Walmart-backed payments company PhonePe has named chief executive Sameer Nigam, chief technology officer Rahul Chari, chief financial officer Adarsh Nahata and company secretary Ankit Popat as key management personnel, stated a Moneycontrol report.
Here, the executives will be considered the go-to people for any issues pertaining to regulatory or for communication with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or market regulators SEBI, etc.
This announcement is a part of PhonePe's move to becoming a public company from a private company, ahead of its planned Initial Public Offer (IPO), further added the report.
In April, it had been reported that PhonePe had transitioned from a private firm to a public company, ahead of its IPO, where it would change its name from PhonePe Private Limited to PhonePe Limited.