Chess.com announces grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as brand ambassador

Chess.com, the internet chess server has roped in Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as their brand ambassador.

Anand's vision is to inspire more people to play chess, thereby increasing its masses at both national and international levels. He will be regularly conducting sessions on Chess.com's channels.

From being titled as the ‘ Lightning kid’ to becoming the first Grandmaster from India, Anand has been honoured with the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan by the government of India in 2008. With a remarkable career stretching over four decades, he has established himself as a champion, regularly clinching victories in various tournaments.

According to the partnership, chess fans will get the special benefits such as exclusive Viswanathan Anand content, weekly tournaments featuring the sports star, appearances on Chess.com’s live and online events, opportunities for players and fans to interact and play with Anand and updates on global and Indian chess events.

“Chess is exploding in India right now and there are millions of people wanting to play, watch, and improve their game. I am honoured to be able to help by passing on what I have learned down the years and there is no better platform to do so on than Chess.com. I’ll be appearing on shows to commentate, create fun content, meet fans and create new resources to help give back to the chess community both in India and abroad. I can’t wait to get started!” Said Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.