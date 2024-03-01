comScore            

Quantum Brief

Court orders removal of Bloomberg article alleging $241 million discrepancy in company accounts of Zee

ZEE had filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, arguing that the article contained false and misleading information about the company's corporate governance and business operations.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 8:43 PM
Court orders removal of Bloomberg article alleging $241 million discrepancy in company accounts of Zee
The counsel for ZEE argued before the judge during a hearing conducted on 28th February 2024 that irreparable loss and injury may be caused to the company if the injunction as prayed for was not granted. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The Delhi Sessions Court has ordered Bloomberg Television Production Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Bloomberg) to remove a defamatory article published against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on February 21st, 2024.

ZEE had filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, arguing that the article contained false and misleading information about the company's corporate governance and business operations. The lawsuit claimed the article was published with malicious intent to harm ZEE's reputation, and resulted in a 15 percent drop in the company's share price, causing significant financial losses to investors.

“The article by Bloomberg, incorrectly published that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has found a $241 million accounting issue at the Company; whereas there is no such order from the mentioned regulator. Despite the Company firmly refuting the same, the article incorrectly published financial irregularities in ZEE, without the basis of any order from the regulator,” said a media statement from Zee.

The counsel for ZEE argued before the judge during a hearing conducted on 28th February 2024 that irreparable loss and injury may be caused to the company if the injunction as prayed for was not granted.

Granting relief to ZEE in a hearing conducted on 1st March 2024, additional district judge, Harjyot Singh Bhalla pronounced that ZEE has made out a prima facie case for passing ad interim ex-parte orders of injunction.

He directed Bloomberg to take down the defamatory article from its platform within one week of receipt of the order.

“The defendants are further restrained from posting, circulating or publishing the aforesaid article in respect of the plaintiff on any online or offline platform till the next date of hearing,” said the order.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2024 8:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

NCLT asks Zee to submit response to Sony's application within a two-week window

NCLT asks Zee to submit response to Sony's application within a two-week window

Quantum Brief

Google partners with 'Shakti’ to combat misinformation before general elections

Google partners with 'Shakti’ to combat misinformation before general elections

Quantum Brief

Noida International Airport gives Laqshya Media Group its advertising contract

Noida International Airport gives Laqshya Media Group its advertising contract

Quantum Brief

Why sticky content is gold for media planners

Why sticky content is gold for media planners

Quantum Brief

Janhvi Kapoor turns standup comic to promote awareness about HPV

Janhvi Kapoor turns standup comic to promote awareness about HPV

Quantum Brief

WPL 2024: Ambuja Cements announced as title sponsor for Adani’s Gujarat Giants

WPL 2024: Ambuja Cements announced as title sponsor for Adani’s Gujarat Giants

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki to manufacture 4 million cars per year by 2030 says Chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki to manufacture 4 million cars per year by 2030 says Chairman RC Bhargava
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!