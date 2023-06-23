DDB Mudra Group's Aditya Kanthy on being a jury for Creative Effectiveness Lions

Cannes was going to be different this time. I’d be judging the Creative Effectiveness category.

The most-awarded creatively brilliant work in the world. Two days with some of the brightest people in our business talking about its outcomes. Testing our industry’s thesis that creativity can move brands and business. It was quite an experience!

As a jury, we made friends as we fought. Debating the pros and cons of the campaigns, their context, and results. It was such a lovely group of people. We walked the fine line of respectful conflict in a dark room in the south of France, emerging from it inspired and challenged. I was struck by the passion for creativity from the clients on our jury. It made me feel optimistic about our business to see them fight for ideas and bravery in marketing.

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group

It has also been a proud feeling to see DDB agencies across the world setting the pace. We have a long and rich tradition for creative brilliance and an equally formidable one in effectiveness. Epitomized by the work of Les Binet, our head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB in London. A pioneer in measuring the impact of creativity, it was a pleasure to meet him here as well and chat about a subject that few know better.

Once we finished with our jury duty, a few of us watched the awards show that evening. The makers of the most creative work in the world being celebrated. We saw piece after piece of breathtaking work that showed us things we’d never imagined and made us feel things we hadn’t felt before. I looked over to my friend and said that for those who believe in creativity a win at Cannes is a must. He nodded in agreement. It is the benchmark for the application of creativity to brands. I leave with that belief reinforced.