comScore

Quantum Brief

DDB Mudra Group's Aditya Kanthy on being a jury for Creative Effectiveness Lions

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group shares his experience of being a jury member for the Creative Effectiveness Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

By  Aditya KanthyJun 23, 2023 1:59 PM
DDB Mudra Group's Aditya Kanthy on being a jury for Creative Effectiveness Lions
"I was struck by the passion for creativity from the clients on our jury. It made me feel optimistic about our business to see them fight for ideas and bravery in marketing." (Image sourced via Cannes Lions Website)

Cannes was going to be different this time. I’d be judging the Creative Effectiveness category.

The most-awarded creatively brilliant work in the world. Two days with some of the brightest people in our business talking about its outcomes. Testing our industry’s thesis that creativity can move brands and business. It was quite an experience!

As a jury, we made friends as we fought. Debating the pros and cons of the campaigns, their context, and results. It was such a lovely group of people. We walked the fine line of respectful conflict in a dark room in the south of France, emerging from it inspired and challenged. I was struck by the passion for creativity from the clients on our jury. It made me feel optimistic about our business to see them fight for ideas and bravery in marketing.

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group

It has also been a proud feeling to see DDB agencies across the world setting the pace. We have a long and rich tradition for creative brilliance and an equally formidable one in effectiveness. Epitomized by the work of Les Binet, our head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB in London. A pioneer in measuring the impact of creativity, it was a pleasure to meet him here as well and chat about a subject that few know better.

Once we finished with our jury duty, a few of us watched the awards show that evening. The makers of the most creative work in the world being celebrated. We saw piece after piece of breathtaking work that showed us things we’d never imagined and made us feel things we hadn’t felt before. I looked over to my friend and said that for those who believe in creativity a win at Cannes is a must. He nodded in agreement. It is the benchmark for the application of creativity to brands. I leave with that belief reinforced.

Aditya Kanthy is the CEO and MD of DDB Mudra Group. Views expressed are personal.


Tags
First Published on Jun 23, 2023 12:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad