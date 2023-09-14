Dentsu Creative India wins digital creative accounts for Torrent Pharmaceuticals' brands

Dentsu Creative India has won the digital creative mandate for two prominent healthcare brands - Shelcal and Unienzyme, which fall under the umbrella of Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will have to enhance and expand the digital presence of these brands. This partnership comes at a time when these brands are making their debut in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market. The brands aim want to delve into lesser-known health topics in India, particularly focusing on calcium deficiency and gut health. The shared objective is to develop effective communication and educational campaigns that not only attract new customers but also cultivate stronger brand loyalty among existing ones.

Sahil Shah, president - digital experience, Dentsu Creative India, said, “With Torrent Pharmaceuticals venturing into the OTC segment with significant plans, we felt it was the right time to partner up and address their digital creative activations. Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionize their digital marketing in this 'waiting to innovate' OTC healthcare domain. I am grateful for their trust in Dentsu Creative and confident that we will blend innovation and creativity to craft messages that truly resonate, fostering meaningful connections with audiences."