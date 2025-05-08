Jaguar Land Rovers launches global creative agency review post rebrand

ADVERTISEMENT
British multinational automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has launched a review of its global creative agency, according to a report by Campaign.
Jaguar, owned by the Tata Group, unveiled a new corporate identity in 2024 as part of its transition to becoming an electric-only marque. Accenture Song, the current agency on the account, secured the business in 2021 through its global marketing consultancy arm, Accenture Interactive. The report states that Accenture Song's contract with Jaguar Land rover runs until mid-2026.
Spark44 serves as Jaguar's in-house creative agency, while Hearts & Science handles media duties.
At the heart of Jaguar's rebrand was a redesigned logo styled as "JaGUar," alongside a shift from the brand's iconic grille emblem featuring the jaguar face to a new circular symbol inspired by a modern typeface.
The brand also introduced a bold colour palette of red, blue, and yellow to inject vibrancy and appeal. The rebranding was launched under the slogan "Delete Ordinary," signalling Jaguar's renewed focus on exceptionalism and innovation in its all-electric future.