            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • jaguar-land-rovers-launches-global-creative-agency-review-post-rebrand-65006

Jaguar Land Rovers launches global creative agency review post rebrand

Accenture Song is the incumbent on the account, after its global marketing consultancy services arm Accenture Interactive bagged the account in 2021.

By  Storyboard18May 8, 2025 3:14 PM
Jaguar Land Rovers launches global creative agency review post rebrand
Jaguar unveiled its new corporate identity in 2024 in order to launch itself as an electric-only marquee.

British multinational automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has launched a review of its global creative agency, according to a report by Campaign.

Jaguar, owned by the Tata Group, unveiled a new corporate identity in 2024 as part of its transition to becoming an electric-only marque. Accenture Song, the current agency on the account, secured the business in 2021 through its global marketing consultancy arm, Accenture Interactive. The report states that Accenture Song's contract with Jaguar Land rover runs until mid-2026.

Spark44 serves as Jaguar's in-house creative agency, while Hearts & Science handles media duties.

At the heart of Jaguar's rebrand was a redesigned logo styled as "JaGUar," alongside a shift from the brand's iconic grille emblem featuring the jaguar face to a new circular symbol inspired by a modern typeface.

The brand also introduced a bold colour palette of red, blue, and yellow to inject vibrancy and appeal. The rebranding was launched under the slogan "Delete Ordinary," signalling Jaguar's renewed focus on exceptionalism and innovation in its all-electric future.


Tags
First Published on May 8, 2025 3:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

Cofsils hands brand mandate to Lowe Lintas

Cofsils hands brand mandate to Lowe Lintas

How it Works

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

Brand Makers

WPP plans to rebrand GroupM to WPP Media amid broader overhaul: Report

WPP plans to rebrand GroupM to WPP Media amid broader overhaul: Report

Advertising

Crisis of credibility in adland as accusations of idea theft mount

Crisis of credibility in adland as accusations of idea theft mount

Agency News

Cheil India transforms into Cheil SWA Group

Cheil India transforms into Cheil SWA Group

Agency News

Publicis acquires Adopt, a brand building company at the center of sport, athletes and culture

Publicis acquires Adopt, a brand building company at the center of sport, athletes and culture

Advertising

82.5 Communications India win Tata Consumer Products' creative mandate

82.5 Communications India win Tata Consumer Products' creative mandate