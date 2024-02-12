Gozoop bags integrated marketing mandate for BN Group

GOZOOP Group recently secured the integrated marketing mandate for edible oil manufacturing company - BN Group. The mandate will be serviced by the group's Mumbai office.
The responsibilities of the mandate include crafting of an overarching brand communication strategy, which effectively conveys the brand persona and philosophy. Leveraging a multi-channel approach, above the line (ATL) and below the line (BTL) marketing, alongside online, offline and Point of Sale (POS) advertising efforts will be undertaken.
Championing social media platforms, a distinct and engaging digital brand presence will be established to build camaraderie with audiences online and boost brand recognisability and visibility. Other duties include curating brand campaigns which spotlight creativity and imagination and analyzing and reviewing customer perceptions across platforms.