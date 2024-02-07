Haier recognized as the No.1 Global Major Appliances Brand by Euromonitor International

Haier has set an industry benchmark by earning the prestigious title of Global No. 1 major appliances for the 15th consecutive year by Euromonitor International. The brand has achieved this milestone with the help of its remarkable sales of refrigerators, washing machines, freezers, and electric wine coolers. Haier has continued with its mission to establish itself as a world-leading ecosystem brand, bringing premium-quality smart home technology to households around the world.

According to the annual report released by Euromonitor International, the world’s leading independent provider of strategic market research, Haier once again demonstrated an unparalleled ability to innovate and adapt to the changing consumer needs, anticipating their desires and meeting their expectations. Aligned with global expansion and in response to the rising demand for smart home solutions in the Indian market, Haier India has upheld its commitment to manufacturing innovative products. This continued success stands as a testimony of Haier's commitment towards delivering innovative and tech first product solutions across categories to customers worldwide.

Celebrating the achievement, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India said, “"We take immense pride in securing the No.1 position across multiple categories at AWE 2024, as recognized by Euromonitor. This accomplishment is a testament to Haier's steadfast dedication to innovation, quality, and customer contentment. Looking ahead our commitment is unwavering as we strive to deliver cutting-edge, health-conscious, and intelligent solutions to our esteemed customers in India. We are determined to fortify our leadership in the industry, remaining resolute in our mission to furnish global consumers with smart solutions that elevate their overall well-being."

According to the data released by Euromonitor in 2023, Haier is the: