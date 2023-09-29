comScore

Quantum Brief

Hindustan Unilever acquitted in Red Label Natural Care Tea misbranding case: Reports

The Calcutta High Court noted that during the trial, the prosecution never stated the reason for the company misbranding the tea product.

By  Storyboard18Sep 29, 2023 11:14 AM
Hindustan Unilever acquitted in Red Label Natural Care Tea misbranding case: Reports
It was in the year 2014 when the office bearers of Hindustan Unilever was convicted by the municipal magistrate for the misbranding of the product. They were sentenced to a simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

In a criminal case that was filed against Hindustan Unilever and its office bearers in the alleged misbranding case of ‘Red Label Natural Care Tea’, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday acquitted the accused.

By definition, misbranding is to brand falsely or in a misleading manner.

A food inspector of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had filed a criminal case against the personal care product company and its office bearers for the misbranding of its tea brand.

The court noted that during the trial, the prosecution never stated the reason for the company misbranding the tea product.

This ultimately paved the way for the company being acquitted of the charges.

Hindustan Unilever was accused to have violated Section 38 and Section 39 of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, as put down by a media report. The former restricts the usage of any reference to the Act, rules etc on the product label.

The latter prohibits the use of words like ‘recommended by the medical profession’.

It was in the year 2014 when the office bearers of Hindustan Unilever was convicted by the municipal magistrate for the misbranding of the product. They were sentenced to a simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

However, the conviction was kept at the side by a Kolkata based sessions court. But, the case was brought back to the municipal magistrate to further consider the matter.


Tags
First Published on Sep 29, 2023 11:14 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Amitabh Bachchan accused for misleading advertisement supporting Flipkart

Amitabh Bachchan accused for misleading advertisement supporting Flipkart

Quantum Brief

Cricket World Cup: Searches on Airbnb for Ahmedabad up by over 4000 percent for the anticipated India vs Pakistan match

Cricket World Cup: Searches on Airbnb for Ahmedabad up by over 4000 percent for the anticipated India vs Pakistan match

Quantum Brief

TRAI issues consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem

TRAI issues consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem

Quantum Brief

Amazon puts its $20.6 bn media account up for review

Amazon puts its $20.6 bn media account up for review

Quantum Brief

Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s upcoming show ‘The Hard Facts’

Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s upcoming show ‘The Hard Facts’

Quantum Brief

Singapore tourism board launches 'Made in Singapore' global campaign

Singapore tourism board launches 'Made in Singapore' global campaign

Quantum Brief

BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee raises $35 million from Creaegis, others

Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee raises $35 million from Creaegis, others