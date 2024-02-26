How Ballabh Prasad Agarwal's Priyagold became a nostalgic icon

‘Priyagold’ has become synonymous with childhood memories of millions of Indians who have grown up, enjoying the brand’s biscuits and other delicacies. For over 23 years, Priyagold biscuits have become one of India’s most celebrated tea-time companions. The company derived its name from the Hindi word ‘Priya,’ which means ‘beloved,’ and the word ‘Gold,’ which signifies the quality.

With modest funding, Ballabh Agarwal launched the biscuit company in 1994 under the Priyagold umbrella brand. Starting with small capital, Agarwal initially faced challenges but subsequently, built an empire worth three thousand crores.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal hailed from a Marwari business family in Kolkata known for coconut oil manufacturing. In 1967, he ventured into biscuit manufacturing using his family's coconut oil and named the brand ‘Priya’. In 1991, he relocated to Noida and secured a bank loan of Rs 25 Lakh to establish Surya Foods, the parent company of Priyagold Biscuits, in March 1994.

Agarwal aimed to offer superior quality biscuits at affordable prices, challenging established brands like Parle G. Priyagold's Butter Bite biscuits were priced at Rs 2, with the tagline ‘Haq se Maango’. Agarwal signed actress Priya Tendulkar for marketing, resulting in a successful campaign.

By 2008, Surya Foods achieved sales of 400 CR, with Priyagold contributing 90 percent of revenues. Agarwal expanded distribution to South India, adding 3500 distributors, 125 super stockists, and 300 railway kiosks. He allocated a marketing budget of 15 CR and enlisted actress Karishma Kapoor for promotions.

Surya Foods diversified its product range, introducing Snakker Choco Wafers and expanding to a 5th manufacturing plant in Gwalior in 2016. Priyagold became an 800 CR brand in 2022, with actress Kiara Advani as the brand ambassador.

In 2023, Surya Foods achieved sales of 3000 CR. Despite Agarwal's passing at 72, Priyagold remains a prominent brand in the biscuit industry.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal's entrepreneurial journey from coconut oil manufacturing to establishing Priyagold Biscuits exemplifies his vision and dedication to quality and affordability in the FMCG sector.