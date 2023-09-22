comScore

IKEA comes up with "All Things Festive" campaign with Leo Burnett

The ads show existing home elements celebrating the arrival of new additions — the PERSBOL chair and INGATORP table.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2023 5:23 PM
Playing on the element of personification, the ads capture the reaction of the surrounding decor as they groove to song and dance making everything feel new and vibrant.

IKEA India has come up with a foot-tapping musical campaign with Leo Burnett to highlight how a little IKEA makes everything new.

“At IKEA India, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper, meaningful level. The 'All Things Festive' campaign is a celebration of India’s festive spirit and highlights how little additions to a space add so much comfort, beauty and happiness. Through these unique narratives, rooted in human emotion, we intend to truly bring our brand closer to our customers”, said Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, on the launch of these campaigns.

Pravin Sutar, head of creative, Leo Burnett added, "The build up to Diwali can be pretty overwhelming for people. All that you see brands say is" buy more, buy a lot... The more you buy, the happier you are, etc. Just buy, buy, buy!" This narrative didn't quite fit into the IKEA scheme of things - and our vision towards sustainability. We flipped the entire festive narrative and designed a campaign that's about buying less. "A little IKEA makes everything new". An idea that celebrates the power of IKEA design, and how it can light up a room with less. All this while keeping a fresh way to tell the story as well."


First Published on Sep 22, 2023 5:23 PM

