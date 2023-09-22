IKEA comes up with "All Things Festive" campaign with Leo Burnett

IKEA India has come up with a foot-tapping musical campaign with Leo Burnett to highlight how a little IKEA makes everything new.

The ads show existing home elements celebrating the arrival of new additions — the PERSBOL chair and INGATORP table. Playing on the element of personification, the ads capture the reaction of the surrounding decor as they groove to song and dance making everything feel new and vibrant.

“At IKEA India, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper, meaningful level. The 'All Things Festive' campaign is a celebration of India’s festive spirit and highlights how little additions to a space add so much comfort, beauty and happiness. Through these unique narratives, rooted in human emotion, we intend to truly bring our brand closer to our customers”, said Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, on the launch of these campaigns.