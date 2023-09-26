IndusInd Bank turns global partner for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

IndusInd Bank is delighted to announce its multi-year association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events.

As a global partner for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, IndusInd Bank will access an array of activities and promotions for its customers, employees and for cricket fans. The opportunity will be through ownership of the flagship Anthem Companion programme, in which selected customers of IndusInd Bank and employees will have a chance for their children to participate in the teams walk out onto the field before the start of play for the national anthems. Other elements of the experience include on-field access and engaging brand activations.

As a part of this association, IndusInd Bank will have an access to a suite of branding and content assets to build connection with its customers, employees and stakeholders. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 starts on 5 October with the tournament final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer, IndusInd Bank, said, “We believe in the transformative power of sports and ICC World Cups are one of the most popular sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the best cricket teams battle it out. We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagements, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to create exceptional moments that our customers and employees as well as cricket fans will cherish in the time to come.”