Instagram launches creator marketplace in eight markets including India

In 2022, Instagram began testing creator marketplace in the US, where brands and creators can more easily connect and collaborate around partnership opportunities. Since then, Instagram has introduced new features and onboarded thousands of creators and brands in the US to creator marketplace.

Instagram’s creator marketplace has been launched in eight new markets. Over the next few weeks, the platform plans to invite creators and brands based in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Japan, India and Brazil to join Instagram’s creator marketplace. Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China.

Eligible brands can access these recommendations over the coming months on Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite.

Instagram’s creator marketplace can help brands easily find relevant creators for any kind of collaboration, but one of the most powerful is partnership ads. Partnership ads (formerly known as branded content ads) allow advertisers to amplify content with a creator or other partner’s handle to scale their collaborations. Partnership ads are the most performant and transparent way for advertisers and creators to run ads together and Instagram’s creator marketplace helps brands discover creators to partner with.

Here’s how it works

Join Instagram’s Creator Marketplace

Brands join Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite. Creators join from their professional dashboard in the Instagram app. Creators can indicate brands and interests relevant to them. Creators can also create a portfolio to highlight what makes them unique.

Find the Right Match

To help match the right creators and brands for campaigns, we’re testing new custom, machine learning-powered creator recommendations for each brand. Brands can also search for creators, filtering for creator and audience attributes. They can also see a list of creators who have expressed interest and check out creator portfolios.

Connect & Collaborate

Creators receive brand messages in a dedicated Partnership Messages folder at the top of the Primary tab. Brands can reach out to creators directly or create and send a project to multiple creators outlining the branded content or partnership ad opportunity. Creators can review the details and requirements of the opportunity, as well as the rate, all within the Instagram app.

Create & Launch

Once brands and creators come to an agreement, they are ready to create. Advertisers can boost organic Instagram content as partnership ads, including branded content with the paid partnership label, or they can create new partnership ads in Ads Manager. Please visit the Help Center for instructions on how to use creator marketplace or set up partnership ads.