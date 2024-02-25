Japanese advertising giant Hakuhodo rolls out Trigger Happy Studios in India

It had been a year since Hakuhodo had acquired a majority stake in Indian brand and entertainment agency group, MA&TH (Marching Ants & Trigger Happy) Entertainment Network. And, now Hakuhodo is launching Trigger Happy Studios that will produce, market and distribute feature films, digital content and international co-productions across various platforms and markets, as reported by a media outlet.

The aim is also to collaborate with creative partners across languages and regions in India followed by leveraging Hakuhodo’s global distribution network and entertainment agencies across the world.

As per Kosuke Kataoka, managing director of Hakuhodo India and director of Trigger Happy Studios: “This marks a significant milestone for us at Hakuhodo as we combine our strengths to deliver enriching content to audiences in India and beyond. Indian cinema is in its best phase right now and we are truly looking forward to exploring new frontiers in content creation and creating something exciting for the audiences here.”

Amit Chandrra, chief executive officer of Trigger Happy Studios, added: “Embracing authenticity and genuine human experiences, with Trigger Happy Studios, we envision a world where storytellers thrive. We strive to cultivate a culture of creativity, collaboration, and happiness, fostering a supportive environment where everyone can flourish. Together with Hakuhodo, we look forward to crafting stories that enrich the lives of both our audiences and the dedicated individuals behind the scenes.”

Jigyasa Sharma, studio head of Trigger Happy Studios, said: “Our collective vision is to create stories that transcend boundaries and touch lives. Fuelled by a love for storytelling and a dedication to our craft, we have already started to collaborate with exciting and inspiring storytellers to weave narratives that entertain and inspire them as well as the audiences. Together, we are ready embark on a journey to broaden imaginations and leave an enduring mark on the world of storytelling.”