Josh announces AI-powered captions and hashtags on its app

Josh has announced the launch of an advanced AI-powered feature that will revolutionize content creation. This addition empowers creators to generate personalized captions and hashtags in real-time, enhancing both the content creation process and user experience.
The feature performs real-time analysis of video content, examining themes, landscapes, expressions, and intricate details, providing contextual suggestions to creators. This saves time and effort for creators while enhancing the impact and reach of their creative pursuits. The AI-generated captions ensure consistent formatting, bolstering content quality and the AI-generated hashtags contribute to discoverability and enhance audience reach and main feed visibility. This feature empowers creators to attract brands and unlock newer avenues for monetization. As of now, this feature is available in English.
Shailendra Sharma, strategic business unit head and senior vice president, Josh, expressed his excitement about the transformative feature: "At Josh, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation to empower creators across the nation. This generative AI feature exemplifies our dedication to providing state-of-the-art tools that streamline content creation and offer our users an unparalleled experience. It reimagines the content enhancement process, offering creators a helpful hand in shaping their narratives. This feature is just the beginning; we have an exciting lineup of AI enhancements and features planned for Josh, ensuring a smoother and more seamless content creation journey. We are committed to driving the evolution of content creation in our country."