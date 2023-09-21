Josh announces AI-powered captions and hashtags on its app

Josh has announced the launch of an advanced AI-powered feature that will revolutionize content creation. This addition empowers creators to generate personalized captions and hashtags in real-time, enhancing both the content creation process and user experience.

The feature performs real-time analysis of video content, examining themes, landscapes, expressions, and intricate details, providing contextual suggestions to creators. This saves time and effort for creators while enhancing the impact and reach of their creative pursuits. The AI-generated captions ensure consistent formatting, bolstering content quality and the AI-generated hashtags contribute to discoverability and enhance audience reach and main feed visibility. This feature empowers creators to attract brands and unlock newer avenues for monetization. As of now, this feature is available in English.